Vandalized statue replaced at veterans park in Longview

A vandalized and damaged monument at an East Texas veterans park has been replaced.

It was back in May that members of the Veterans Recognition Foundation say that a 4-hundred pound statue of a soldier at Veterans Plaza at Teague park in Longview, was pushed over and damaged.

The statue of the soldier guarding the park has been replaced through what foundation workers say was donations from individuals and from the local

Knights of Pithius chapter.

