Texas East Prevails: Lufkin falls behind 7-0, comes back to win 11-10 in extra innings

After falling behind 7-0 on a tough start, the Lufkin All Stars battled back in what may be one day called the best Little League game ever.

The team battled back in the 4th to tie it at 7. The game would go to extra innings tied at 8. McAllister scored 2 in the top of the 7th. Lufkin tied the game with a home run by Chandler Spencer. McAllister would later walk Connor Ross to load the bases. Lufkin would win when a passed ball allowed Malcolm Deason to score from Third.

The game set the record for the longest game in the history of the Southwest Regional tournament at over 3 and a half hours. The team will Will play Monday against either New Mexico or Louisiana. 14 out of 15 years a team that went 2-0 over the first two days went on to win.

