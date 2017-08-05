Officials identify fugitive caught after police chase on Highway 80

A wild car chase that involved numerous East Texas law enforcement agencies ended with a man behind bars.

An attempted stop of Matthew Allen Thomas, 42, resulted in a car chase along Highway 80.

White Oak police say the pursuit started on Friday with what they thought was a routine report of a suspicious vehicle.

"It started on a residential street. A suspicious vehicle. It went from White Oak, crossed through Clarksville City all the way through Gladewater," says White Oak Police Lieutenant Brannon Robertson.

A crash out and foot chase was the culmination of a multi-agency chase of a wanted fugitive. The chase roared down the highway and back roads, several times blowing through busy intersections.



"You have to weight how dangerous it is to capturing the suspect," Robertson says.

Thomas was well known to Gregg County law enforcement, having been arrested six times on charges ranging from drug possession to assault.

Thomas also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest from the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

"You know, that he knows, he's going back to prison if he gets caught," Robertson says. "And you don't know how desperate he is to try and get away. Once you get the pursuit terminated, what's going to happen then."

With multiple agencies hot in pursuit, Thomas turned off Highway 80 on White Oak Road near Big Sandy, where he crashed his vehicle and then made

a run for it.

Police said Thomas did not go quietly.

"There was tazer deployment. It was successful. I don't think he put up a fight after that," Robertson says.

Thomas was arraigned on multiple charges in White Oak.

Thomas is charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, possession of a controlled substance, and a probation violation from the U.S. Marshal Service.

He remains in the Gregg County Jail on a $26,000 bond.

Related: Suspect in custody after chase with White Oak police, wrecking, fleeing on foot

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.