One person hospitalized after fiery wreck in Longview

One person was transported to the hospital after a fiery wreck in Longview Saturday afternoon.

According to the Longview Police Department, at 3:03 p.m. they responded to a one vehicle wreck at Delia Drive and Mona Drive.

The driver was traveling north bound on Delia Drive when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree.

When an officer arrived on scene he removed the driver, who was also the only occupant, from the vehicle that had caught fire.

Police said the driver was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Hospital with leg injuries.

The cause of the wreck remains under investigation, according to Longview PD.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.