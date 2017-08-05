One person hospitalized after fiery wreck in Longview

A wild car chase that involved numerous East Texas law enforcement agencies ended with a man behind bars.More >>
A wild car chase that involved numerous East Texas law enforcement agencies ended with a man behind bars.More >>
Lieutenant Gabriel Green has been with the Palestine Police Department for nearly a decade. When he’s not at the department he’s helping residents reach their fitness goals.More >>
Lieutenant Gabriel Green has been with the Palestine Police Department for nearly a decade. When he’s not at the department he’s helping residents reach their fitness goals.More >>
One person was transported to the hospital after a fiery wreck in Longview Saturday afternoon.More >>
One person was transported to the hospital after a fiery wreck in Longview Saturday afternoon.More >>
One person was killed and several others, including a toddler, were transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle wreck on Toll 49 Saturday afternoon.More >>
One person was killed and several others, including a toddler, were transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle wreck on Toll 49 Saturday afternoon.More >>
Two people were transported to the hospital after a Saturday morning wreck in Longview.More >>
Two people were transported to the hospital after a Saturday morning wreck in Longview.More >>