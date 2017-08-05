East Texas police officer protects, serves and teaches aerobic step class

Lieutenant Gabriel Green has been with the Palestine Police department for nearly a decade. When he’s not at the department he’s helping residents reach their fitness goals.



"He's the Support Services Lieutenant, which encompasses dispatch, records, animal control, our evidence custodian, he's also our PR rep," said Sgt. Jeremy Jenkins.



He's been serving in the department for about eight years but when he puts the badge and uniform away, he steps into a slightly different role.



Green has been teaching a body step class at the Palestine YMCA for about 2 years.



"He's very motivating, he gets everybody going," said Body Step Instructor Shelly Martin



A hobby with unexpected beginnings.



"My wife got into group fitness and she said ‘hey, will you please come with me?’ And I was like whatever I'll go," Green said.



He’s said with every step he made a little progress.



"I had done some hard fitness routines but this was paying off," Green said.



Green says over the past few years, he's lost 80 pounds and the steps he takes in the aerobics room have proven vital on the job.



“It actually works great for the street. When you are having to deal with a traffic accident or a very high adrenaline call. You are used to your heart rate going up you know how to calm yourself down. You know how to breathe and you can talk while your heart rate is that high," Green said.



He said teaching has also allowed him to connect with the community he serves.



"Beyond just official capacity officer, they know me as their friend, instructor and someone that wants the best for them," Green said.



By the time the hour of step is over everyone is on the floor, tired or stretching or both. For green its back to the police department.



"I've got security jobs that I have to assign, I've got invoices I've got to assign and its endless paperwork," Green said.



All of which he says is worth it because every step is a chance to make a difference.



Green teaches at the Palestine YMCA Tuesday and Thursday afternoon.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.