2 people transported to hospital after multiple vehicle wreck in Longview

Two people were transported to the hospital after a Saturday morning wreck in Longview.

According to Longview PD, at 10:10 a.m. they responded to a wreck on North Spur 63 and Mccann Road.

The wreck involved three vehicles, with two occupants transported to Christus Good Shepherd Hospital.

The cause of the wreck and the extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

Stay with KLTV for updates.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.