TRAFFIC ALERT: Both lanes of Loop 49 shut down after wreck

The Department of Public Safety is responding to a two vehicle wreck on Loop 49, one mile south of Interstate 20, Saturday afternoon.

According to DPS, around 1 p.m. they responded to a head on collision involving two vehicles on Loop 49.

Both lanes of Loop 49 are closed at this time.

The cause of the wreck and injuries are unknown at this time.

Drivers should seek alternate routes.

Stay with KLTV for updates.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.