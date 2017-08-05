One person dead, several others injured after wreck on Toll 49

One person was killed and several others, including a toddler, were transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle wreck on Toll 49 Saturday afternoon.

According to a DPS preliminary report, around 1:15 p.m. a Mustang was traveling north bound on Toll 49, north of Highway 64 west, while a Ford F-150 pick up truck was traveling south on the same roadway.

DPS said that for an unknown reason, the Mustang crossed into the opposite lane of traffic, striking the pickup truck.

The driver of the Mustang, the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS troopers on scene said there were four people were inside the pickup truck, two children and two adults.

The driver of the pickup was transported to EMTC-Tyler. A female passenger along with a small child were taken to ETMC-Tyler. A two-year-old child was transported via helicopter to Cooks Children's in Dallas. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

DPS troopers on scene said they are unaware of any drug or alcohol use, but they are investigating.

The identities of those involved has not been released.

Toll 49 was shut down for several hours but has been reopened at this time.

