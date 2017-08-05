Smith County fire crews respond after light bulb catches fire inside home

Saturday, the Smith County Fire Marshal’s office responded to a report of smoke coming from a home in the 100 block of Fairway Drive in Smith County.

According to Smith County Fire Marshal Connie McCoy a neighbor reported the smoke around 7:15 a.m.

McCoy says there were no residents inside the home and the home was up for sale.

When crews got inside the house they found a ballast inside a florescent light caught fire.

“Had the neighbor not noticed the smoke we would have had a working attic fire,” McCoy said.

McCoy said the damage inside the home was minimal and on the area near the florescent light was affected. There was no exterior damage to the property.

The Flint-Gresham Volunteer Fire Department and the Noonday Fire Department also responded to the scene.

