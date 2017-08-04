Suspect in custody after chase with White Oak police, wrecking, fleeing on foot

According to White Oak Police Department, one person is in custody after a chase on Friday night.

Lt. Brannon Robertson with the department said that the chase began at 8:28 p.m. on Highway 80. White Oak police pursued the fleeing vehicle, and were assisted along the way by Gladewater Police Department, Gregg County Sheriff's Office, DPS, and Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens.

The chase ended in the Big Sandy area on White Oak Road off of Highway 80, Robertson said. The suspect wrecked his vehicle, fled on foot, and was captured by officers, Robertson said.



Robertson also confirmed that the man in custody has an outstanding warrant for his arrest from the U.S. Marshals Office on drug charges, and will also be charged with evading arrest for the incident tonight; other charges could be added.

Witnesses to the chase in the Gladewater area said they saw a white SUV of some sort speed by, with several vehicles from various law enforcement agencies in pursuit.



No word yet on how the chase was initiated, and the identity of the suspect will not be released until he is arraigned.



