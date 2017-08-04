Father reflects on fatal Lakeport fire that took life of 3-year-old son

It was a year ago that a tragic fire destroyed the home of an East Texas family, and claimed the life of a little boy, leaving a father heartbroken that he couldn't save him.

Last June, a fire erupted at the Bounds home in the Lakeport area, taking the life of Ayden Bounds. His father, Toby Bounds, was severely burned trying to

rescue his children from the flames.

Healed up and walking on his own now, Toby Bounds has recovered physically from burns he suffered when his home was destroyed in flames.

But he is still trying to recover from the loss of his son, Ayden.

"Well it's going to continue to be a tough struggle forever really," Bounds says.

The fire roared through Toby's home, while he was going in time and again to get his children out.

"Whenever you're alone is the worst time. I usually try to surround myself with positive people. They help out whenever I need it," Bounds says.

With severe burns on his hands and feet, Toby went into the burning home trying to save Ayden.

And that day still replays in his mind.

"You just have to work with it. Not be afraid to talk about it," he says.

But Bounds feels he can best honor Ayden’s memory by recovering and regaining his life.

"It will never be the same but it's getting better. I'm doing better every day," says Bounds.

And he thanks all of those who kept him in their thoughts.

"All I can really say is thank you," he says.

Fire marshals later determined the fire was started by a child playing with an ignition device.

Bounds had an overwhelming number of people who helped him through the ordeal, including one benefactor who donated a trailer for Bounds and his children to live in.

Bounds is on disability from the U.S. Army.



