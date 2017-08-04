Family members speak out after 7-year-old is hit by bullet

A 7-year-old was transported to an East Texas hospital after being shot.

The child was shot in the arm while playing outside in the 1200 block of Douglas Street in Longview just after 2 p.m.

Longview police were dispatched to the corner of Gray and Douglas Streets just across from Hudson Pep School in South Longview. Neighbors reported hearing multiple shots fired.

“We do have a 7-year-old child that was transported to Christus Good Shepherd with an injury to the arm; non-life threatening,” said Sergeant Shane McCarter with the Longview Police Department.

The child was taken in by private vehicle. Police quickly established a crime scene and the investigation began.

A block away family members of the victim were angry that it happened.

“Why do these kids have to be involved in something adults got going? It doesn't make sense. So, we got innocent kids; what they doing, shooting kids now?” said a woman who only wanted to be identified as Mrs. Williams.

Jarvis Williams says the incident happened at his aunt’s house.

“A coward shooting where kids are at always gonna be a coward,” Jarvis stated.

“That could have been my house, his house, her house, it could have been anybody’s house, and we all have kids around, so that’s not right, " said Mrs. Williams. "If you have a problem with a person, take it up with that person, don’t just shoot at anybody’s house that has kids in it."

Police were using a metal detector looking for shell casings or other evidence around the house.

“But it’s wrong, man. It’s just wrong. My heart goes out to these people,” Mrs. Williams added.

Police say although several people, including other children, were outside the house at the time of the shooting, no one else was hit.

Police say they have little information on the shooters. They say all they know is that it was two black males, and there is no word on a vehicle.

