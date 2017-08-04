Gregg County officials issue statement regarding Friday fire alarm, prisoners' safety

The all-clear has been given at Gregg County courthouse in downtown Longview after a fire alarm went off Friday afternoon at the building.

About 5:25 p.m., an official at the scene said firefighters were responding to a report of a fire on the seventh floor of the building, which is where the inmates are located.

Deputy Josh Tubb said that although a mandatory evacuation was not issued, people voluntarily cleared the building.

Tubb released the following statement on Friday evening:

On Friday August 4, 2017 at 4:40 pm the fire alarm system at the Gregg County Courthouse activated, alerting Jail Staff to a problem on the 7th floor in the Gregg County South Jail Facility. Gregg County Jail staff immediately responded to the area in accordance with the Jail Emergency Plan. It was determined that there was smoke in one area where inmates are housed, the inmates were removed and relocated to an unaffected area. As a precaution, inmates housed in two adjoining areas were moved as well. The fire alarm system worked as designed and in addition to notification, the evacuation fans removed the smoke from the building. Out of an abundance of caution the Longview Fire Department was notified as was the Gregg County Jail Command Staff and Sheriff’s jail maintenance staff. This was caused by what is believed to be an electrical malfunction; however there was no sign of flames or fire. All inmates were rehoused in their assigned areas prior to 6:00 pm, only after ensuring all steps were taken to ensure the area was safe.

