All-clear given at Gregg County courthouse after fire alarm

The all-clear has been given at Gregg County courthouse in downtown Longview after a fire alarm went off Friday afternoon at the building.
About 5:25 p.m., an official at the scene said firefighters were responding to a report of a fire on the seventh floor of the building, which is where the inmates are located.
Deputy Josh Tubb said that although a mandatory evacuation was not issued, people voluntarily cleared the building.
Officials say the alarm and evacuation were prompted by an electrical issue and a fan has been brought in to clear out the smoke.
The Gregg County Fire Marshal's Office is expected to release a statement on the incident this evening.
Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.
