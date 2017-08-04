City of Gladewater rescinds boil water notice, in place since last weekend

The City of Gladewater has now rescinded their boil water notice, which had been in place since Saturday.



Steven Matlock, Gladewater Public Works Director says the problem started Saturday with a break.

“On our main line leading the water treatment plant,” Matlock explained.

In fact, it was about a block away from the facility. They called in a crew to begin the process of repairing it, but they encountered a problem.

“It started a series of events with other areas of the line,” Matlock revealed.

There were two more breaks, and all were repaired by Sunday evening, but there are still repercussions, such as low pressure. Water samples had to be sent off and approved by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. This process took several days.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.