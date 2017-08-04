Cannon Update: Mount Pleasant native KD Cannon signs with LA Ram - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Cannon Update: Mount Pleasant native KD Cannon signs with LA Rams

On Friday, the Los Angeles Rams signed K.D. Cannon to their active roster. The Mount Pleasant native and former Baylor standout will join the team on their sixth day of training camp. 

Cannon went undrafted in April, despite being the third-leading all-time pass catcher in Bears history. In June, the San Francisco 49ers picked up the receiver only to release him days later. The New York Jets were the next NFL team to bring in Cannon, but also waiver him on July 28th. 

In his last season with Baylor, Cannon recorded 87 receptions for 13 touchdowns and 1,215 yards. 

