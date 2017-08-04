Cannon Update: Mount Pleasant native KD Cannon signs with LA Rams

On Friday, the Los Angeles Rams signed K.D. Cannon to their active roster. The Mount Pleasant native and former Baylor standout will join the team on their sixth day of training camp.More >>
For the sixth time in franchise history, the Cowboys are playing in the annual Hall of fame game in Canton, Ohio. Dallas is set to take on Arizona Thursday night in what will be its first of five preseason contests.More >>
