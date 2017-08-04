Smith County Sheriff app to connect community to law enforcement

An East Texas sheriff is taking a digital approach in his office by debuting a smart phone app to increase communication between citizens and law enforcement.



Smith County's most wanted, jail info, sex offenders near you...these are just a few of the features available on the Smith County Sheriff's Office app



"We'll be able to push out notifications to the public about things going on in their part of the county," Sheriff Larry Smith said.



Smith said the app won't just push out alerts but will put citizens in direct contact with law enforcement.



"CID sergeants, we have all the jail command staff," Smith said.



Once the app is downloaded on your iPhone or android, Smith said users should sign up for alerts to receive information about emergency situations like shootings or manhunts.



"It will alert everybody that has this app that it’s ongoing at this time, to not pick up hitchhikers or whatever from that location," Smith said.



From the app's home page, you have access to jail and inmate information.



"Their photographs, they will be in alphabetical order. We'll show their charges, their bond amount, and all that will be right there, which is something we don't have now," Smith said.



Smith said the app won't just benefit citizens; there is also a section where users can submit tips about cold cases.



"It gets people's interest up and [will] maybe get someone to come forward. If we get one or two from this app, it will be well worth it,” Smith said.



Smith hopes the app will create a better-connected community.



Sheriff Smith said users can contact the office using the app if they have any suggestions on how to improve the app or other features they would like to see.

