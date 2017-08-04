Copy-Warm winter, monsoon rain leading to bee attacks in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Two deadly bee attacks in the past week in the Tucson area likely are the result of a warm winter and recent monsoon rain, experts said Friday.
"Rain makes flowers makes bees," said Dr. Steven Thoenes, owner of Beemaster Inc., a pest control company in Tucson. "There were no freezes last winter to knock them down. We're seeing a lot of big colonies now, and the bees are big and nasty."
On Monday, a 49-year-old landscaper died after being attacked and stung while he was at a home outside of Tucson. Two days later, a 75-year-old Rio Rico man who was allergic to bees died after being stung more than 100 times while fishing at a pond.
A 53-year-old landscaper is being treated at a Tucson hospital after being attacked by a swarm of bees Thursday while trimming a tree at a Tubac golf resort.
The start of a concert by Matchbox Twenty was delayed by more than 90 minutes Thursday night after a bee swarm settled into the reserved seating area at a Tucson amphitheater.
Seventy percent of all bee attacks in Arizona involve landscapers and hives being disturbed, according to Thoenes, who said he has been studying bees for 46 years and owned his pest control business for 25 years.
The bloom of flowers means a lot more food for bees, and "more bees mean a lot bigger colonies," said Justin Schmidt, a scientist with the Department of Entomology at the University of Arizona. "And that's when you have to be especially alert so you don't get into trouble."
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insuranceMore >>
GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insuranceMore >>
President Donald Trump says he hopes for a "truly honest" outcome from the Russia investigation that has consumed the opening months of his presidencyMore >>
President Donald Trump says he hopes for a "truly honest" outcome from the Russia investigation that has consumed the opening months of his presidencyMore >>
Corey Lewandowski is parlaying his close relationship with President Donald Trump into business opportunitiesMore >>
Corey Lewandowski is parlaying his close relationship with President Donald Trump into business opportunitiesMore >>
A young Massachusetts woman who as a teenager encouraged her boyfriend in dozens of text messages to kill himself and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jailMore >>
A young Massachusetts woman who as a teenager encouraged her boyfriend in dozens of text messages to kill himself and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jailMore >>
A Massachusetts woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jailMore >>
A Massachusetts woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jailMore >>
Trinkets, statues and jewelry crafted from the tusks of at least 100 slaughtered elephants fed into rock crusher in New York City to demonstrate the state's commitment to smashing the illegal ivory tradeMore >>
Trinkets, statues and jewelry crafted from the tusks of at least 100 slaughtered elephants fed into rock crusher in New York City to demonstrate the state's commitment to smashing the illegal ivory tradeMore >>
In California and other states where marijuana for medical or recreational use is legal, pot store owners find themselves nervously carrying around obscene amounts of cashMore >>
In California and other states where marijuana for medical or recreational use is legal, pot store owners find themselves nervously carrying around obscene amounts of cashMore >>
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on RussiaMore >>
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on RussiaMore >>
Gene editing, a widely used new tool for research, is getting fresh attention thanks to a successful lab experiment with human embryosMore >>
Gene editing, a widely used new tool for research, is getting fresh attention thanks to a successful lab experiment with human embryosMore >>
Trump embraces Republican legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek a system based on merit and job skills instead of family tiesMore >>
Trump embraces Republican legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek a system based on merit and job skills instead of family tiesMore >>