Molasses and pepper-crusted steak by Texas Beef Council

Shalene McNeill is with us today from The Texas Beef Council to share her recipe for steak that you'll want to try this weekend...and it will probably become a family favorite!
Molasses and pepper-crusted steak
• 4 flat iron, top sirloin, tenderloin or strip steaks
• 1/2 cup molasses
• 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 2 tablespoons coarsely ground black pepper
• 2 tablespoons minced garlic
• 2 teaspoons finely grated fresh ginger
• 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh thyme
• 2 teaspoons dried red pepper flakes
• Salt and pepper to taste
Preparation
1. Whisk together last eight ingredients and pour into zip-top bag containing steaks. Seal tightly and flip a few times to evenly distribute marinade. Set in refrigerator to marinate for 30 minutes – 2 hours, flipping bag occasionally.
2. Preheat gas or charcoal grill to 400°F.
3. Remove meat and discard marinade. Season with salt and more pepper to taste.
4. Place steaks on oiled grates and grill for approximately 7 – 9 minutes on one side, or until moisture starts to pool on the top and beef releases easily from grates with tongs. Flip once, grilling on the other side for 6 – 8 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 135°F with meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of steak.
5. Transfer steaks to platter and let rest for 5 – 10 minutes before slicing against the grain.
Visit the Beef Council's website by clicking here.
105 West Ferguson Street
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 597-5588
publicfile@kltv.com
(903) 597-5588EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.