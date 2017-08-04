Longview police: 7-year-old injured after being shot in arm

A 7-year-old has been hospitalized following a shooting in Longview.

Longview Police Department Sgt. Shane McCarter confirmed the incident occurred about 2:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Douglas Street, which is near a Longview ISD school.

McCarter says a 7-year-old, who was standing in the yard with several other people, was shot in the arm. No one else was injured. The suspects fired multiple shots toward the house, police said.

At this time no suspects have been identified.

