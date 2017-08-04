DPS identifies motorcyclist killed in wreck south of Whitehouse

FROM DPS:

This morning at approximately 6:20 AM Troopers responded to a three vehicle fatal crash on SH-110 in Smith County, 2 miles south of the city of Whitehouse. A preliminary crash investigation revealed that a 1998 Toyota Camry driven by 17-year-old Dante Roberson of Troup was traveling south on SH-110 when the vehicle crossed into the northbound lane hitting a 2004 Honda motorcycle driven by 51-year-old Murray Clark of Whitehouse. The Camry was then struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 51-year-old David Hutton, who was traveling northbound behind the motorcyclist.

Clark was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge James Meredith, his body was taken to Hilliard Funeral Home in Van.

Roberson was transported to ETMC-Tyler in critical condition.

Hutton was taken by private vehicle to Christus Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler where he was treated and released.

The crash remains under investigation.

