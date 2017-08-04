Texas Department of Agriculture shares tips against credit card skimmers in viral video

The Texas Department of Agriculture created a video to help the public protect themselves from credit card skimmers.

As of Friday, the video has had over 18,000 reactions, 70,000 shares, and 2 million views.

In the video, TDA provided 5 tips:

1. If you are fueling up, try to avoid pumps at the end, where the clerk can't see you. Try to stay in clear view of the clerk when you are fueling up.

2. When deciding whether to choose a credit card or debit card, choose a credit card. It's a safer way to go, otherwise, if they steal your identity they have access to your bank account.

3. Always get a receipt when you fuel up for two reasons:

One, if you have your identity stolen, you have proof to show investigators.

Two, if you get bad fuel and have a $8,000 repair bill you will need the receipt so that the station's insurance can pay for your repair.

4. Look for signs of tampering around the gas pump. Grab the credit card reader and if it's loose report it to the clerk. Look for damage to the cabinet. Most cabinets will have a seal on it. If the seal is broken, report that to the store clerk.

5. The best way to check for tampering is with your phone. Most of the credit card readers that steal your information have Bluetooth technology. Go to your phone, hit settings, hit Bluetooth, if you see a long string of numbers or letters trying to connect, that is probably not good. Bluetooth technology only travels 25 or 30 feet.

If you do have a complaint, you can find a TDA sticker in each pump. To file a complaint call 1800-TELL-TDA or click here.

