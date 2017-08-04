Times Square Cinema plans to become entertainment complex

A Tyler theater plans to transition into an entertainment complex.

Brad Donley of Pyle Properties confirms, a 22-lane bowling alley, full restaurant and bar, gaming area and laser tag will be added to the existing theater at Times Square Cinema in Tyler.

Donley said the new space will be approximately 60,000 square feet.

According to the City of Tyler, no documents or plans have been submitted to the Planning or Building Services department.

Donley said they don’t have an open date just yet and plans are still being finalized.

