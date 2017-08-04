Longview officer shares special moment with veteran celebrating 100th birthday

A Longview veteran celebrated his 100th birthday Friday.

According to the Longview Police Department, Officer Fernando Nino was answering a call at Hawkins Creek Assisted Living Center when he had the privilege of meeting Paul Garmin.

Garmin was celebrating his 100th birthday. Garmin enlisted in the United States Army in 1930 and served during World War II.

Officer Nino was honored to have an opportunity to take a picture with Garmin, who, according to Longview PD, is still enjoying memories of service to our country.

