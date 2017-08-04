Marshall PD searching for 5 suspects in Walmart theft

Marshall Police Department is searching for 5 suspects who stole $2,000 worth of merchandise from a local Walmart.

According to Marshall PD, on July 21 at approximately 2 a.m., three black males and two black females entered Walmart located on 1701 North East and Boulevard in Marshall.

Police said they filled their shopping carts with over $2,000 worth of merchandise and then left the store through an emergency exit where they loaded the merchandise into a gold or tan GMC Yukon with unknown license plates.

The suspects are believed to be out of the Shreveport, Louisiana area.

If you can identify any of the suspects, please call Detective Farnham at 903-935-4539. If you wish to remain anonymous, submit a tip to Crimestoppers using our Facebook page or call 903-935-9969.

