Third suspect found guilty for 2012 Longview murder

A man charged with a 2012 Longview murder has been found guilty by a Gregg County Jury.

State Attorney Vincent Botto, confirmed Friday morning that Deion Reed, 21, was found guilty in the 2012 murder case of DeAundray Rossum.

The outcome of Reed’s trial comes five years after the murder of Rossum, who was fatally shot in 2012 at the Signal Hill Apartment complex in Longview.

Prior to Reed’s trial, Brendan Douglass, a suspect in the shooting had been sentenced to life in prison back in 2015, while Reed’s brother, Torry Reed was sentenced in March 2017 to 75 years for the shooting.

Botto says the jury is still in the punishment phase at this time.

