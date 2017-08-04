Tyler police to close investigation of shooting

Tyler police say they are closing an investigation into a shooting that occurred earlier in the week.

Tuesday, Tyler Police Department officers responded to the 1100 block of North Englewood Avenue in Tyler. When they arrived, they found a 42-year-old man had been shot in the upper thigh. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which police say were not life-threatening.

Friday, TPD Public Information Officer Don Martin said neither party wished to file charges so the shooting will be ruled accidental and the case will be closed.

