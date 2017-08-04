Longview library giving away free eclipse glasses

If you're planning on viewing the mega eclipse, you're going to need the right gear.

Longview Public Library is giving away special glasses that will watchers to safely view the Aug. 21 event. The library says the glasses are free for the first 200 people on the day to arrive at the event. No glasses will be distributed ahead of time.

The solar eclipse will begin locally at 11:45 a.m. and the total eclipse will occur at 1:15 p.m.

