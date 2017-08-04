Area library giving away free eclipse glasses

If you're planning on viewing the mega eclipse, you're going to need the right gear.

Longview Public Library is giving away special glasses that will watchers to safely view the Aug. 21 event. The giveaway was made possible by the Space Science Institute, which gave away 2 million pairs of eclipse glasses to public libraries across the country.

If you haven't snagged a pair yet, you've still got a couple of weeks, but you might want to call your local library to see if they're offering any glasses.

As for Longview resident, the glasses are free for the first 200 people to arrive.

The solar eclipse will begin locally at 11:45 a.m. and the total eclipse will occur at 1:15 p.m.

