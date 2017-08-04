U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz discusses health care on East Texas tour

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas discussed health care and other issues during a stop on a scheduled tour of appearances in East Texas today.

Cruz was set to tour and visit with employees at Skeeter Boats Inc. in Kilgore, participate in a roundtable at Tyler Junior College and visit Brookshire’s Grocery Company.

While in Kilgore, Cruz told several media present that lawmakers needed to pull together to pass a health care bill.

"Let's deliver on repealing Obama care. Let's deliver on tax cuts, on lifting regulations, on expanding jobs and economic growth," Cruz said. "We're gonna do what we promised."

