Sen. Cruz to make several appearances in East Texas

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is scheduled to make a series of appearances across East Texas today.
Cruz will tour and visit with employees at Skeeter Boats Inc. in Kilgore, participate in a roundtable at Tyler Junior College and visit Brookshire’s Grocery Company.
Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.
If you're planning on viewing the mega eclipse, you're going to need the right gear.More >>
If you're planning on viewing the mega eclipse, you're going to need the right gear.More >>
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is scheduled to make a series of appearances across East Texas today.More >>
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is scheduled to make a series of appearances across East Texas today.More >>
First responders are working the scene of a serious two-vehicle wreck south of Whitehouse Friday morning.More >>
A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck south of Whitehouse Friday morning.More >>
The Henderson County Sheriff's Department arrested a Larue man on drug charges.More >>
The Henderson County Sheriff's Department arrested a Larue man on drug charges.More >>
There were no parking spots left in the Noonday VFD parking lot, and the memorial was standing room only.More >>
There were no parking spots left in the Noonday VFD parking lot, and the memorial was standing room only.More >>