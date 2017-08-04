Motorcyclist killed in wreck south of Whitehouse

A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck south of Whitehouse Friday morning.

According to authorities, a pickup truck, motorcycle and possibly one other vehicle collided on State Highway 110 north of FM 344 just before 7 a.m.

A person on the motorcycle was killed. Traffic is backed up in both directions on Highway 110.

KLTV has reached out to law enforcement agencies for more information and will have an update on any other injuries when the information is released.

