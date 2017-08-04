Traffic stop lands Larue teen in jail on drug charges - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Traffic stop lands Larue teen in jail on drug charges

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Brady Burnett. (Source: Henderson County Jail) Brady Burnett. (Source: Henderson County Jail)
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

The Henderson County Sheriff's Department arrested a Larue man on drug charges.

According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, a narcotics investigator stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on County Road 4402 late Thursday.

The investigator searched the vehicle and found suspected methamphetamine.

Brady Burnett, 18, of Larue was arrested on a possession of methamphetamine charge and booked into the Henderson County Jail.

