Traffic stop lands Larue teen in jail on drug charges

The Henderson County Sheriff's Department arrested a Larue man on drug charges.

According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, a narcotics investigator stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on County Road 4402 late Thursday.

The investigator searched the vehicle and found suspected methamphetamine.

Brady Burnett, 18, of Larue was arrested on a possession of methamphetamine charge and booked into the Henderson County Jail.

