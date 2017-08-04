Friday's Weather: Partly cloudy and warm. A slight chance for an isolated afternoon shower. High 91

Good Friday morning, East Texas! Another mild start with some patchy, dense fog this morning. Partly cloudy this afternoon with high temperatures reaching the lower 90s and light easterly winds. A slight chance for an isolated shower or two, but most places will probably stay dry. Saturday looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a chance for a few isolated afternoon showers, but not enough to cancel any outdoor plans. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s again with a nice, light breeze. Slight chances for rain continue for Sunday afternoon, but most places will just be very warm with high temperatures in the lower to even mid 90s by afternoon. Rain chances increase quite a bit for next week as a weak cold front tries to move into the region, but stalls out. That means likely chances for widespread rainfall by late Monday. Rain could continue into Tuesday as well, with at least slight chances for rain through the end of the week. The clouds and rain will once again keep temperatures at bay. Afternoon highs next week look to stay in the 80s.

