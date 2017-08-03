Noonday firefighters memorialized a decade after their deaths

Austin Cheek was 19. There is a memorial in the front of the firehouse that greets firefighters and visitors. (Source: KLTV)

There was a packed house at the Noonday VFD firehouse on Thursday night. (Source: KLTV)

Glenn Williams holds his head in his hands during the memorial. His son Kevin died ten years ago responding to a house fire. (Source: KLTV)

It's been ten years since two Noonday Volunteer Firefighters died while responding to a house fire.

Captain Kevin Williams, 42, and firefighter Austin Cheek, 19, were relieving an interior attack team and fighting from the inside of a structure when the fire became too much. They were transported to ETMC and later it was announced they would not make it.

Kevin Williams' father Glenn remembers what happened later that morning, August 2007.

"There was a knock on the door," he said. "And three firemen were standing there."

He and his wife were told the sad news. Austin Cheek's family, was, as well.

"It seems like yesterday," Austin's Aunt Kathy Fergueson said.

Family, friends and emergency response teams from all over the area came to a vigil for the two on Thursday night. They gathered in the Noonday VFD firehouse on Hwy. 155. They lit candles and watched a memorial video and all spoke of moments they shared with the two.

"Kevin could fix anything with his hands," his dad said. "He could take things apart and put them back together. I could take things apart and would have to call him to put them back together for me."

In the dark of the room, candles lit solemn faces. Quiet music played. People sat in folding chairs, remembering the two firefighters.

"This is proof of how important the volunteer fire departments are," Kevin Williams' son Schyler Williams said. "They don't get paid to rush into harm's way, yet they do it anyway."

Do it all for others, he says.



