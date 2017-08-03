Missing child found

The body of the Shreveport boy who was swept away in a rain filled drain has been found, days after he disappeared. Tonight at 10, we will have a new report on how 7 year-old Daysean Combest was found.

Folks in East Texas are recognizing an important anniversary: 10 years since two Noonday volunteer firefighters died on a call. Doug Murray was with family, friends and colleagues as they gathered to make sure their heroes are not forgotten. His new report at 10.

Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto's new forecast is at 10. He's tracking the temperatures and rain for you. He'll let you know what you can expect from the weather where you live.



