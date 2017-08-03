Camp Coverage: Jerry Jones excited for Hall of Fame festivities - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Camp Coverage: Jerry Jones excited for Hall of Fame festivities

Jerry Jones will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday.
For the sixth time in franchise history, the Cowboys are playing in the annual Hall of fame game in Canton, Ohio. Dallas is set to take on Arizona Thursday night in what will be its first of five preseason contests.

If you recall, last years Hall of Fame game between the Packers and Colts was cancelled because of poor field conditions. To make sure that didn't happen again, work was done on Tom Benson stadium, and for the first time, the game is happening before the week long festivities.

The Cowboys are apart of the game this year because owner Jerry Jones will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday along with six other individuals.

As for the contest, most of the Cowboys starters won't play, so be on the lookout for rookies and bubble players to see the most action.

Jones of course is looking forward to the game and his enshrinement ceremony.

