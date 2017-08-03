Lufkin All Stars win Southwest regional tournament opener - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Lufkin All Stars win Southwest regional tournament opener

On the baseball diamond, numerous Little League and Dixie League teams from East Texas have been showing out all summer. One squad has already returned home with a nine and under Dixie League title.

The 12 and under team from Lufkin, also known as Texas East, deserves some serious attention right now. The boys are on step away from playing in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, which is broadcast on ESPN.

Lufkin won its Southwest Regional tournament opener Thursday afternoon in Waco by a score of 5 to 1 thanks to two home runs. Hunter Ditsworth meanwhile
was stellar on the mound and had 14 strikeouts.

The squad is apart of the eight team field for just the second time. Get this, no East Texas little league team has ever advanced to Williamsport, so these boys are on the verge of making history.

Texas East will play again on Saturday against Texas West.

