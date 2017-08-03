Woman after Tyler church shooting: 'It breaks my heart...this is a sacred place'

Tyler police have responded to the scene of a shooting on Wednesday evening.More >>
For the sixth time in franchise history, the Cowboys are playing in the annual Hall of fame game in Canton, Ohio. Dallas is set to take on Arizona Thursday night in what will be its first of five preseason contests.More >>
A veritable mountain of hidden treasures will be up for sale in one East Texas city this weekend, as part of an annual charitable fund-raising event.More >>
On the baseball diamond, numerous Little League and Dixie League teams from East Texas have been showing out all summer. One squad has already returned home with a nine and under Dixie League title. The 12 and under team from Lufkin, also known as Texas East, deserves some serious attention right now.More >>
The homeless are a problem for every community, including Marshall. And with homeless taking up residence, there will be trash.More >>
Following an order issued by a federal judge last month, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice submitted a plan to the court regarding the strategy to cool off "heat sensitive" prisoners.More >>
