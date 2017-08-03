Woman after Tyler church shooting: 'It breaks my heart...this is a sacred place'

Tyler police have responded to the scene of a shooting on Wednesday evening.

Choir rehearsal was cut short at Higher Heights Baptist church in Tyler last night, when police responded to reports of gun fire.

“When we got there, we talked to the members of Higher Heights," says Officer Don Martin of the Tyler Police Department. "They heard shots while in the church and they determined, along with the officers, that the church had actually been struck.”

About 10-15 people were inside at the time. One bullet went directly through the front door and into the sanctuary. Luckily no one was hurt, but even members of Park Heights, the church down the street, were startled.

“It kind of breaks my heart, the idea of someone doing that to a church,” says Danielle McNaughton, a member of Park Heights Assembly of God. “That is a sacred place; it’s really not a good feeling.”

All that separates the two churches is a small firehouse. Now members at Park Heights are taking precaution, but they say even before last night they we’re always careful.

“We’re a fairly smaller church anyway and we kind of can see what’s going on but you never know what’s going to happen,” says McNaughton.

Members at Park Heights say they support and are praying for their neighbors at Higher Heights.

Tyler police are still collecting evidence and looking for potential witnesses. At this time, they are unaware if the church was targeted. They urge anyone with information about what happened to contact Crime stoppers or the Tyler Police Department directly at 903-531-1090.

