Illegal dumping in Marshall city limits could cause problem for landowners

Two areas have been found to have illegal dumping in Marshall. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

The homeless are a problem for every community, including Marshall. And with homeless taking up residence, there will be trash.

Video was recently posted on social media of what looks to be a homeless camp near the intersection of I-20 and Highway 59 in Marshall. It shows shelters and piles of trash all around the area.

We went to find the trash near I-20 and Highway 59 in Marshall, and discovered the problem is bigger than we thought. We found a second area being used as a dump.

Exploring a dirt road to the southwest of 20 and 59 there was more trash. It looked like it had been there for a while and was pretty much devoid of paper products or kitchen or food trash. There were tires trapping standing water, furniture, flooring, old electronics, and tapes.

Cory Smith is the communications coordinator for the City of Marshall. He says they became aware of the issue Thursday Morning.

“From what we understand, this is not visible from the road, so you have to get out and trek down quite a ways to see it, so we’re trying to determine what we need to do on our end,” Smith stated.

You can hear occasional I-20 traffic, but you can’t see the interstate from the location.

“We’re trying to determine right now if it’s private property or state-owned. Our litter contract only stipulates that we clean the right-of-ways,” Smith said.

So as far as picking it up, if it’s private property, it’s the owner’s responsibility.

“Once we determine that, it would turn into a code enforcement issue and we would go to the property owner and tell them to clean it up,” Smith explained.

Fines or citations may be issued.

“That’s a potential that could happen. We’re just not really sure yet,” Cory pointed out.

Smith says Marshall’s Code Enforcement doesn’t find problems like this too often.

“I don’t think this is a common occurrence at all. Our staff does a great job in keeping the codes enforced,” Smith said.

“Now that we know the problem is there, we’re working to do what we need to do to see how we need to address it,” Smith added.

It took a little digging to ascertain if the trash dump was in the city or in Harrison County, but after checking with both entities, it was determined to be just barely in the southern city limits, falling under Marshall’s jurisdiction.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.