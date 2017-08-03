Restaurant Reports: One Tyler restaurant gets serious violations

One East Texas restaurant got the most serious violations in the latest health inspection period.



In Tyler,

Mama's Breakfast and More at 2105 East 5th Street.

Temperature Violations were observed.

Coolers were running too warm and not maintaining products correctly; there was a 24 hour re-check.



Two cans of Raid pesticide were observed in dish room area and a bottle of Aleve pain medicine was stored with seasonings in the kitchen.



Bags of pancake mix and granulated sugar observed sitting on the floor in the dry storage area. (All food must be stored at least 6 inches off the floor at all times.)



Waitress was observed using a cup to scoop ice from the ice bin. A repeat Violation. Not an approved method; must use an ice scoop to scoop ice.



Total demerits: 19



