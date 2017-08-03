FBI searches for Dallas fugitive - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

FBI searches for Dallas fugitive

DALLAS, TX (KLTV) -

From the Federal Bureau of Investigation:

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information directly leading to the arrest of Mark Anthony Ponce, who may be using the alias “Juan Pablo Hernández Villalón.” Ponce is a violent fugitive wanted for capital murder and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Mark Anthony Ponce is being sought in connection to a murder. On September 17, 2014, Ponce allegedly kicked in the front door of his ex-girlfriend’s Dallas, Texas apartment.  He then allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend multiple times, killing him.  Ponce immediately left the scene of the crime.

Ponce was charged with capital murder on September 18, 2014, and the state of Texas issued a warrant for his arrest.  He is believed to have fled to Mexico to avoid arrest and prosecution.  As a result, on November 19, 2014, a federal arrest warrant for Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution was issued by the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas.  

Ponce is described as a 23-year-old Hispanic male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 220 pounds, with black hair and black eyes.  He has a mole beneath his lower lip.  Ponce may be using the alias “Juan Pablo Hernández Villalón.”  He is believed to be living in either Aguascalientes, Mexico or San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for any information directly leading to the arrest of Ponce.  Individuals with information concerning Ponce should take no action themselves, but are asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).  Tips can also be submitted online at https://tips.fbi.gov.  For possible sightings outside the United States, please contact the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate.

