Third man sentenced in East Texas drug trafficking ring

A third man who authorities say was involved in an East Texas drug trafficking ring has been convicted and sentenced.

Thursday, Erick Cruz-Olemedo, 32, of Houston was convicted on a charge of criminal conspiracy to commit possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to two years in prison, according to judicial records.

The charges stem from a months-long investigation conducted by Smith County officials and other law enforcement agencies during which officials recovered thousands of marijuana plants in various locations in East Texas.

Of the three co-defendants in the case, two others have also been convicted and sentenced.

On July 10, Regulo Ramirez-Duarte, 22, of Tyler was sentenced to three years in prison for conspiracy to commit possession of marijuana. And on July 24, Ranferi Ramirez-Duarte, 28, of Tyler, was also sentenced to two years in prison for conspiracy to commit possession of marijuana.

A fourth defendant in the case, Albert Rueda-Ramirez, 24, of Tyler is awaiting a plea and sentencing hearing on Aug. 18. He is also charged with conspiracy to commit possession of marijuana.

