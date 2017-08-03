Asbury House garage sale hopes to raise thousands for education

A veritable mountain of hidden treasures will be up for sale in one East Texas city this weekend, as part of an annual charitable fund-raising event.



First United Methodist Church in Longview is already stockpiled with donated items for the annual Asbury House garage sale. The event benefits the organization to help low-income families with education for pre-school children.



From furniture to bicycles to even antiques, the wide variety of items has helped Asbury in raising tens of thousands of dollars every year.



"It started as different ladies that volunteered for Asbury House in the '70's and would bring all their stuff in trunks and sell their things out of their trunks. And it has grown to this. As the things move out, new treasures come to surface, so you are guaranteed to find something you can't live without," says Executive Director Melissa Miller.



The Asbury House garage sale starts Friday from 8-am until noon, and Saturday again from 8-am until noon. Organizers hope to raise as much as 40-thousand dollars from the event.



