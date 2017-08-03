Two ETX toddlers win national photo contest

Every year, the National Down Syndrome Society hosts a national photo competition, and this year, two of the winners are from East Texas.

Winning photos are put on display at the annual Buddy Walk in Times Square in New York City.

Out of the thousands of applicants, 400 are selected. Two-year-old Linkin of Bullard was one of the finalists selected. His parents submitted a photo months ago, and on Wednesday night, they received the good news.



Linkin’s good friend, 3-year-old McCall who also lives in Bullard, was selected to have her photo on display, too.

Linkin’s father, Steven Welch, says he thinks it is “pretty cool that two kids here in Bullard, out of thousands of children, were picked.”

Linkin and McCall’s photos will be on the jumbotron in Times Square in New York City on September 16.

