Student pilot involved in Bullard-area plane crash Tuesday relea - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Student pilot involved in Bullard-area plane crash Tuesday released from hospital

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KLTV) (Source: KLTV)
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Family members confirm that the second man involved in a Smith County plane crash that occurred on Tuesday has been released from the hospital.

Joshua Daniel, 36, of Bullard, was a flight student piloting a Cessna 150 which went down between Bullard and Mount Selman, along the side of Highway 69. Family said Daniel sustained head and arm injuries and initially had to be intubated at the hospital, after being flown in by helicopter. He was released from the hospital on Thursday, according to his family.

The flight instructor, Jamie Jackson, 33, of Tomball, was treated and released Wednesday.

Family members say they believe the two were practicing field runs and doing grass landings at a nearby landing strip just a few hundred yards away from the crash site.

The FAA confirms the plane departed Tyler Pounds Regional Airport before crashing on Highway 69, near mile 352. The FAA says there was substantial damage to the plane.

Related stories:

+VIDEO: Dash cam footage shows moment plane goes down on Highway 69
+One man injured in Highway 69 plane crash released from hospital
+ Constable whose dashcam recorded plane crash: 'I wasn't sure what was fixin' to happen'

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • FBI searches for Dallas fugitive

    FBI searches for Dallas fugitive

    Thursday, August 3 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-08-03 21:54:33 GMT
    From the Federal Bureau of Investigation: The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information directly leading to the arrest of Mark Anthony Ponce, who may be using the alias “Juan Pablo Hernández Villalón.” Ponce is a violent fugitive wanted for capital murder and should be considered armed and dangerous. Mark Anthony Ponce is being sought in connection to a murder. On September 17, 2014, Ponce allegedly kicked in the front door of his ex-gir...More >>
    From the Federal Bureau of Investigation: The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information directly leading to the arrest of Mark Anthony Ponce, who may be using the alias “Juan Pablo Hernández Villalón.” Ponce is a violent fugitive wanted for capital murder and should be considered armed and dangerous. Mark Anthony Ponce is being sought in connection to a murder. On September 17, 2014, Ponce allegedly kicked in the front door of his ex-gir...More >>

  • BREAKING

    Coroner confirms body found in bayou is boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday

    Coroner confirms body found in bayou is boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday

    Thursday, August 3 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-08-03 21:54:32 GMT
    People have formed a memorial for 7-year-old Daysean Combest at the point where he fell into a rain-swollen ditch. (Source: Jasmine Payoute/KSLA News 12)People have formed a memorial for 7-year-old Daysean Combest at the point where he fell into a rain-swollen ditch. (Source: Jasmine Payoute/KSLA News 12)

    The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday. 

    More >>

    The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday. 

    More >>

  • Student pilot involved in Bullard-area plane crash Tuesday released from hospital

    Student pilot involved in Bullard-area plane crash Tuesday released from hospital

    Thursday, August 3 2017 5:48 PM EDT2017-08-03 21:48:34 GMT
    (Source: KLTV)(Source: KLTV)

    Family members confirm that the second man involved in a Smith County plane crash that occurred on Tuesday has been released from the hospital. 

    More >>

    Family members confirm that the second man involved in a Smith County plane crash that occurred on Tuesday has been released from the hospital. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly