Student pilot involved in Bullard-area plane crash Tuesday released from hospital

Family members confirm that the second man involved in a Smith County plane crash that occurred on Tuesday has been released from the hospital.



Joshua Daniel, 36, of Bullard, was a flight student piloting a Cessna 150 which went down between Bullard and Mount Selman, along the side of Highway 69. Family said Daniel sustained head and arm injuries and initially had to be intubated at the hospital, after being flown in by helicopter. He was released from the hospital on Thursday, according to his family.



The flight instructor, Jamie Jackson, 33, of Tomball, was treated and released Wednesday.

Family members say they believe the two were practicing field runs and doing grass landings at a nearby landing strip just a few hundred yards away from the crash site.

The FAA confirms the plane departed Tyler Pounds Regional Airport before crashing on Highway 69, near mile 352. The FAA says there was substantial damage to the plane.



