Two East Texas teachers selected as Region 7 Teachers of the Year

The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.More >>
Two East Texas teachers were named Teachers of the Year for Region 7. Rachel George from Marshall ISD was named Elementary Teacher of the Year, and Kathleen Brown was named Secondary Teacher of the Year. George earned her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Stephen F. Austin University in 2004, and completed her Master's in Early Childhood Education and Psychology Education and her EC-4 certification from Texas A&M Texarkana in 2014.More >>
A recent Facebook video shows an alleged dump site slightly outside of the city limits of Marshall.More >>
A doctor with East Texas ties who became lost while hiking in the Grand Canyon has been found dead, according to a family member.More >>
Longview police say the road is blocked on West Loop 281 at Birdsong Street due to a three-vehicle crash.More >>
