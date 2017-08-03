Two East Texas teachers selected as Region 7 Teachers of the Year

Two East Texas teachers were named Teachers of the Year for Region 7.

The Region 7 Education Service Center issued the announcement in a press release Thursday.

Rachel George from Marshall ISD was named Elementary Teacher of the Year, and Kathleen Brown was named Secondary Teacher of the Year.

George earned her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Stephen F. Austin University in 2004, and completed her Master's in Early Childhood Education and Psychology Education and her EC-4 certification from Texas A&M Texarkana in 2014. She has been teaching for eleven years. Six of her eleven years were spent at Marshall ISD where she currently teaches fourth-grade reading. Her teaching experience includes teaching reading, English Language Arts, Writing, and Social Studies.

Ms. George extends her support beyond the classroom. According to the Region 7 Education Service Center, she also serves her community as a volunteer at the local food pantry, serves her church as a substitute Sunday School Teacher, and she fosters rescued animals during the summer months. Her students get extra encouragement at their sporting events and recitals by her attendance.

Jerry Gibson, Marshall ISD Superintendent of Schools, stated, “Ms. George has been a great asset to MISD. She loves kids and works hard every day. Though I am proud of her for this award, the sky is the limit for Ms. George's future.”

Kathleen Brown has been teaching for thirty-two years, with the last twenty-nine years at Palestine ISD, according to the Region 7 Education Service Center. She received her Bachelor's of Science in Biology and Geology from the University of Houston in 1977, and completed many hours in Advanced Physics and Chemistry at Texas Women's University and Texas A&M University.

She volunteered as an advisor for many school organizations. Mrs. Brown receives much satisfaction knowing that she has played a part in the success of students that have eventually obtained prosperous careers.

Jason Marshall, Palestine ISD Superintendent of Schools said, "We are very proud of Mrs. Brown, and we thank Region 7 for honoring her with this award. Mrs. Brown is truly an outstanding teacher and has a tremendous passion for helping her students learn. We wish Mrs. Brown the best as she represents PISD and Region 7 in the statewide Teacher of the Year contest. She is definitely a most worthy candidate."

Brown also expresses, “I am extremely honored to be selected from the exceptional group of secondary educators."

Both Rachel George and Kathleen Brown will represent Region 7 as semifinalists in the 2018 Texas Teacher of the Year. On August 7, they will be judged by a panel, where the judges will select only six finalists to advance to Austin for personal interviews. The judges for the personal interviews will choose the Elementary Teacher of the Year and the Secondary Teacher of the Year, who will be spokespeople for all educators in the state of Texas. The titles will come with various responsibilities, including traveling for speeches, attending workshops, and presenting presentations.

