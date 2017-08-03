Video shows alleged dump site found outside of Marshall

Somone's trash may not always be someone else's treasure. At least not under these circumstances.

A Facebook video published earlier this week by Justin Clark shows an alleged dump site slightly outside of the city limits of Marshall.

The video, which has received 20,000 plus views and 321 shares, has sparked a series of conversations as it shows the said ‘junk’ collecting around the site of a homeless camp.

At this time it is unknown how the items ended up in that location.

KLTV is reaching out to city officials for comments.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.