TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple roads blocked in Longview following separate crashes

Longview police say the road is blocked on West Loop 281 at Birdsong Street due to a three-vehicle crash.

Drivers are being urged to seek alternate routes.

Officers are also responding to a wreck at the intersection of Reel Road and Rodden Drive after a wreck.

Roads in that area are also blocked. It is unclear if anyone was injured at this time.

All lanes of W Loop 281 at Birdsong are closed due to a 3 vehicle crash. Find alternate route. — Longview Police (@LongviewPolice) August 3, 2017

Accident with injuries and road blocked, Reel and Rodden Dr. — Longview Police (@LongviewPolice) August 3, 2017

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.