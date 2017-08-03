TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple roads blocked in Longview following separate crashes

TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple roads blocked in Longview following sepa - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

Longview police say the road is blocked on West Loop 281 at Birdsong Street due to a three-vehicle crash.

Drivers are being urged to seek alternate routes.

Officers are also responding to a wreck at the intersection of Reel Road and Rodden Drive after a wreck.

Roads in that area are also blocked. It is unclear if anyone was injured at this time.

