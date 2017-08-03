4 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in Longview, road reopens

Longview police say the road has reopened on West Loop 281 at Birdsong Street after to a three-vehicle crash.

Police say four people were transported to the hospital Thursday afternoon as a result of the collision. The road was temporarily blocked as officers responded to the scene.

Officers also responded to a wreck at the intersection of Reel Road and Rodden Drive after a wreck.

Roads in that area were also temporarily blocked.

All lanes of W Loop 281 at Birdsong are back open. 4 people taken to hospital as a result of the accident. — Longview Police (@LongviewPolice) August 3, 2017

