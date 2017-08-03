4 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in Longview, road reopens - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

4 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash in Longview, road reopens

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Source: Longview Police Department Source: Longview Police Department
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

Longview police say the road has reopened on West Loop 281 at Birdsong Street after to a three-vehicle crash.

Police say four people were transported to the hospital Thursday afternoon as a result of the collision. The road was temporarily blocked as officers responded to the scene.

Officers also responded to a wreck at the intersection of Reel Road and Rodden Drive after a wreck.

Roads in that area were also temporarily blocked. 

